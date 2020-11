Land, Jason

10/06/1978 - 10/20/2020



Jason Michael Land, an independent man with a big heart, was a resident of Denver, Colorado. He died unexpectedly, with his dog Buddy beside him, in his home on October 20, 2020 at the age of 42.



Always helpful and kind to whomever he crossed paths with, Jason defined what it means to be selfless and caring. He will be deeply, deeply missed by his family and friends and all who knew him.





