|
|
Modlich, Jason Linus
April 4, 1985 - June 8, 2019
It is with immense sadness that we announce the unexpected death of Jason Modlich, 34 years old, from pneumonia and sepsis on June 8, 2019 at UC Health Hospital. Jason was born in Englewood, Colorado and was the beloved son of Char and Steve Modlich, who owned Jus Cookins Restaurant in Aurora and then Lakewood, Colorado for many years. He was a talented singer and comic actor, a graduate of the Colorado School of Broadcasting and had a wonderful voice for radio commercials. He is survived by his parents, Nonna Gloria Patrona, Uncles Jack Patrona, Tom Modlich and Scott Aurand; Aunts Kathy Patrona, Judy Modlich, Charlene Rooker, Terri Modlich, Glorietta Patrona and Rosanna Patrona-Aurand; Cousins Gian Aurand, Luc Aurand, Jesse Modlich, Kelsie Modlich, Claire Secrist-Ingalls, Brian Secrist, Beth Secrist, Kristen Rooker and Kelly Rooker. A mass will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 11:00 am at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 5620 S. Hickory Circle, Littleton, followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Dante Alighieri Music Scholarship Fund @ 3510 Broadlands Lane, Broomfield, CO 80023
Published in Denver Post from June 15 to June 20, 2019