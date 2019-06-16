|
Schnell, Jay John
04/14/1948 - 05/14/2019
Attorney
Jay John Schnell passed away peacefully on May 14, 2019 at the age of 71. He was the loving father of Caroline and Caitlain Schnell. Jay was predeceased by parents Joseph John Schnell and Helene Lucy Schnell, and brother Jim Schnell. Jay will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a distinguished attorney, an avid golfer, proud UCONN Husky and Georgia Bulldog, a loyal friend, compassionate father, and lover of the Atlantic coast. A private celebration of life will be held later this month with close family and friends.
Published in Denver Post on June 16, 2019