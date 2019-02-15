|
Jean Van Dyke Barron, 101, of Highlands Ranch passed away February 11, 2019. At the age of 91, she moved to Colorado of her own volition. She was deeply religious and a highly creative woman excelling at baking, sewing, flower arranging and at the age of 95 created over 60 paintings. Her life was enhanced by traveling the world and she was an inspiration to many people and loved by all she met. She is preceded in death by her husband Herb, daughter Sandra and grandson Michael. Survivors include her daughters Maxine (Rick) Doyle and Jane (Michael) Steinle; grandchildren, Jennifer, Cheri and Brian; great-grandchildren, David, Nicole, Alaia, Bodhi, Tiden, Jamie and Kennedy. A memorial service will be held at Highline Community Church Saturday at 1:00 p.m. and at the Vi at Highlands Ranch Sunday at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to or a .
Published in Denver Post from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2019