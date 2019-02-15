Denver Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Horan & McConaty
5303 East County Line Road
Centennial, CO 80122
(303) 221-0030
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Highline Community Church
Memorial service
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
the Vi at Highlands Ranch
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Barron
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Barron

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jean Barron Obituary
Jean Van Dyke Barron, 101, of Highlands Ranch passed away February 11, 2019. At the age of 91, she moved to Colorado of her own volition. She was deeply religious and a highly creative woman excelling at baking, sewing, flower arranging and at the age of 95 created over 60 paintings. Her life was enhanced by traveling the world and she was an inspiration to many people and loved by all she met. She is preceded in death by her husband Herb, daughter Sandra and grandson Michael. Survivors include her daughters Maxine (Rick) Doyle and Jane (Michael) Steinle; grandchildren, Jennifer, Cheri and Brian; great-grandchildren, David, Nicole, Alaia, Bodhi, Tiden, Jamie and Kennedy. A memorial service will be held at Highline Community Church Saturday at 1:00 p.m. and at the Vi at Highlands Ranch Sunday at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to or a .
Published in Denver Post from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Horan & McConaty
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Horan & McConaty
Download Now