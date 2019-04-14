|
|
Johnston , Jean Blanch
December 19, 1923 - April 6, 2019
Jean Blanch Johnston passed away peacefully on April 6th at the age of 95. A second-generation Colorado native, Jean was the first child born in the Bonnie Brae neighborhood in Denver. Everyone wanted her parents to name her, "Bonnie", but they chose Jean Carol Blanch for their first-born. She attended South High School where her mother taught "Home Economics". Jean went to the University of Denver joining, then becoming president of the Pi Beta Phi sorority. Graduating from DU with a BA, she went on to obtain a Masters in Library Science at DU. With her devotion to reading and a love of books, Jean started as a librarian on the Cherry Creek School Campus. Later, she helped open West Middle School in 1966, starting their library from scratch and remaining there as the media specialist until her retirement more than 20 years later. She had a mission to impart her love of books, writing and reading to students of all ages and she did so with her generous and open teaching style. Jean and her husband Jim loved the adventure of travel together, whether it was around the world or camping in the wild with their family & friends. They spent much of their spare time at both pursuits. Jean enjoyed sailing & playing the piano. She had a knack for bridge and was in several bridge groups. Jean tirelessly volunteered for many community organizations including Opera Colorado, The Salvation Army, and was a devoted member of PEO. At Thanksgiving there would be some DU students who did not journey back home, so Jean & Jim would open their home to them over the Holiday break. In 1996, Jean & Jim - along with Clinton & Billie Gerlach - established an endowed scholarship fund of general business & accounting students at DU. The fund now stands at over $1 million. Jean's warm heart, beautiful laugh, voice and vibrant personality will be remembered by all who knew her. She derived endless joy from her grandchildren who adored her. Jean was a great strength to her family as well as an integral part in all of their lives. Above all we will cherish her devotion, courage, patience and tolerance she showed all of us - teaching us the way. Jean is survived by her daughter Jennifer Johnston Duniphan (Kevin); grandchildren Kristin Calder (Mike), Kyle Moyer, Kelsey Johnston (Kari), Jayme Gentry (Zach), Lindsay Gilbert (Timothy); great grandchildren Lola Jean, Johnston, Kaden, Jade, Nash, and Brady; her sister Jacquelin Blanch Weber; and her daughters-in-law Pat Johnston and Debbie Walker (Robert). Jean was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 60 years, James J. Johnston, and her sons Jeffrey (Debbie) and Jay (Pat). There will be a family service at a later date. Memorial Contributions may be made to the JJ & JB Johnston Endowment, University of Denver Advancement, Denver 80208, or Denver Hospice 501 S. Cherry Suite 700, Denver 80246.
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 14, 2019