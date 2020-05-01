Deitel, Jean
July 21, 1924 - April 25, 2020
Born Jeanette Forman in Brooklyn, NY, Jean was the daughter of Russian immigrants. She loved her sons, Andy and Steve (Shmuel), her daughter-in-law Janet Sherman, and her two favorite grandchildren, Nitai and Galit. Jean graduated from Brooklyn's James Madison High School and afterwards helped the war effort. She married Arthur Deitel and later moved to Westbury, Long Island where they raised their boys. Jean worked in the Theater Dept at Nassau Community College. Jean and Arthur later moved to Cranbury, NJ where she enjoyed her retirement, playing golf and bridge. After Arthur's death, Jean followed her children to Denver to begin a new chapter. She lived at Candlewyck, Brookdale at Tamarac, and The Carillon at Belleview Station. There she celebrated her gala 95th birthday with family and friends. Always the voracious reader, Jean kept up with her weekly New York Times, the New Yorker and Vanity Fair, finding kindred souls to share her love of good food, fashion, current events, and New York in general. Jean will be missed by all the numerous people whose lives she touched with her graciousness, generosity of spirit and sincere interest in people. Memorial contributions may be made to Jewish Family Services of Colorado or a charity of your choice.
July 21, 1924 - April 25, 2020
Born Jeanette Forman in Brooklyn, NY, Jean was the daughter of Russian immigrants. She loved her sons, Andy and Steve (Shmuel), her daughter-in-law Janet Sherman, and her two favorite grandchildren, Nitai and Galit. Jean graduated from Brooklyn's James Madison High School and afterwards helped the war effort. She married Arthur Deitel and later moved to Westbury, Long Island where they raised their boys. Jean worked in the Theater Dept at Nassau Community College. Jean and Arthur later moved to Cranbury, NJ where she enjoyed her retirement, playing golf and bridge. After Arthur's death, Jean followed her children to Denver to begin a new chapter. She lived at Candlewyck, Brookdale at Tamarac, and The Carillon at Belleview Station. There she celebrated her gala 95th birthday with family and friends. Always the voracious reader, Jean kept up with her weekly New York Times, the New Yorker and Vanity Fair, finding kindred souls to share her love of good food, fashion, current events, and New York in general. Jean will be missed by all the numerous people whose lives she touched with her graciousness, generosity of spirit and sincere interest in people. Memorial contributions may be made to Jewish Family Services of Colorado or a charity of your choice.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post from May 1 to May 3, 2020.