Jean Deitel
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Deitel, Jean
July 21, 1924 - April 25, 2020

Born Jeanette Forman in Brooklyn, NY, Jean was the daughter of Russian immigrants. She loved her sons, Andy and Steve (Shmuel), her daughter-in-law Janet Sherman, and her two favorite grandchildren, Nitai and Galit. Jean graduated from Brooklyn's James Madison High School and afterwards helped the war effort. She married Arthur Deitel and later moved to Westbury, Long Island where they raised their boys. Jean worked in the Theater Dept at Nassau Community College. Jean and Arthur later moved to Cranbury, NJ where she enjoyed her retirement, playing golf and bridge. After Arthur's death, Jean followed her children to Denver to begin a new chapter. She lived at Candlewyck, Brookdale at Tamarac, and The Carillon at Belleview Station. There she celebrated her gala 95th birthday with family and friends. Always the voracious reader, Jean kept up with her weekly New York Times, the New Yorker and Vanity Fair, finding kindred souls to share her love of good food, fashion, current events, and New York in general. Jean will be missed by all the numerous people whose lives she touched with her graciousness, generosity of spirit and sincere interest in people. Memorial contributions may be made to Jewish Family Services of Colorado or a charity of your choice.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post from May 1 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Feldman Mortuary
1673 York Street
Denver, CO 80206
(303) 322-7764
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved