Price, Jean Elizabeth (McGarvey)
June 7, 1927 - August 25, 2019
The loveliest and kindest woman that has ever existed passed away on August 25, 2019. Jean was born to John and Helen McGarvey in the Pennsylvania coal town of Pittston on June 7, 1927. Jean and her younger sister, Jacqueline, and brother Emmett Hooper, enjoyed a childhood on a farm that was the fruit and vegetable provider of the family table. Always the adventurer, Jean moved to New York City to study and practice her life long vocation of nursing at the Veteran's Hospital in the Bronx. It was there she met and married George Andrew Price and shortly after moved to Denver in 1953. Jean worked as an operating room nurse at Rose Memorial Hospital and St. Luke's Hospital in Denver, until her retirement in 1994.
Jean fell in love with Colorado, its majestic mountains, its change of seasons, and the people she met. Every trip into the mountains would inspire her and recharge her incredible, sweet spirit. Even within recent months with her health in decline, every outing would inspire her to exclaim, "this is just WONDERFUL."
Jean's proudest accomplishment was her five children, and her active, happy home on Locust Street. It also served as her home office as Jean was nurse to the neighborhood and available at all times to give comfort and advice. Neighbors and those that needed help were always welcome. Two particular instances where her kind heart shined pure was when she met four Air Force cadets riding the Number 14 bus on Christmas Eve when Jean was returning from a last minute shopping trip - those four shared a wonderful Christmas Eve dinner at the Price home. Another was Jean's pride when she discovered the less fortunate of the 1960's (today's homeless) placed a mark at the curb, signifying a place where respect and a warm meal were available by knocking on Jean's door. Jean never slept; she never missed a practice, game or an opportunity to shuttle kids or neighbors to an appointment. In her later years, Jean was a proud resident at Park Place, where she led music events, and continued taking care of residents not as fortunate health-wise, as she. After retirement, she volunteered with numerous organizations, spent time with daughters Lauri and Karen and three grandchildren in Denver, and sons, John, Stuart, and Robert and 12 grandchildren in Tulsa, OK. For many years her children and grandchildren would honor her with "The Jean Price Invitational Golf Tournament," the most recent being held in June of 2017.
Jean was preceded in death by husband George Andrew Price, and brother Emmett Hooper. She is survived by sister Jacqueline of Oceanside, CA.
Jean is also survived by Daughter Lauri Weber and husband David of Denver, grandson Eric and wife Michaela and great-grandchildren Michael and Sophie, of Cologne, Germany; Son John Price and wife Lisa of Tulsa, grandson Matthew Nirider and wife Laura and great-grandchildren Locke and Jonas of Evanston, Illinois, granddaughter Katie Urban and husband Seth, and great-grandson, Wells, of Durham, NC, granddaughter Christine Price and grandson Daniel Price, both of NYC; Son Stuart Price and wife Linda, granddaughter Stephanie Brown and husband Adam and great-grandchildren Charlotte, Vivian and Clara, grandson Stuart Price II, granddaughter Jacqueline Johannsen and husband Alan and great-grandson William, and granddaughter Nicole Price, all of Tulsa, OK; Daughter Karen Price of Denver and grandson William Aspinwall and great-granddaughter Sofia of San Francisco, CA, granddaughter Sarah Aspinwall of Denver; Son Robert Price and wife Libby, grandchildren Robert Price II of Denver, Ryan Price and Riley Price of Los Angeles, CA., and Reed Price and Ronan Price, of Denver. Jean is also survived by two nieces and one nephew in Olyphant, PA, and many, many friends.
A funeral service in memory of Jean will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 1:00 pm, at Horan & McConaty Chapel, 1091 S. Colorado Blvd, at Mississippi Avenue, Denver, CO 80246. (303-757-1328).
Published in Denver Post from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2019