Deidel, Jean Frances
Jean Frances Deidel, 91, of Denver passed away on June 14, 2019 at her home. Preceded in death by her husband Bernard and parents James and Esther Coffman. Jean is survived by her sister Terry Jessop, her sons Jim Deidel, Tom Deidel (Jeri), Mike Deidel, and daughters Judi Patterson (Ron), Kathy Hollingsworth, and Barb Johnson (Steve) along with 16 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren. A memorial service will be at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Horan & McConaty, 3101 S. Wadsworth, Lakewood, CO. Burial will be July 1, 2019, 12:00 p.m. at Ft. Logan National Cemetery in Denver. We will always carry your memory in our hearts.
Published in Denver Post from June 19 to June 21, 2019
