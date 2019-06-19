Denver Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Horan & McConaty
3101 South Wadsworth Boulevard
Lakewood, CO 80227
(303) 986-9615
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Horan & McConaty
3101 South Wadsworth Boulevard
Lakewood, CO 80227
View Map
Burial
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Ft. Logan National Cemetery
Denver, CO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Deidel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Frances Deidel


1925 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Jean Frances Deidel Obituary
Deidel, Jean Frances

Jean Frances Deidel, 91, of Denver passed away on June 14, 2019 at her home. Preceded in death by her husband Bernard and parents James and Esther Coffman. Jean is survived by her sister Terry Jessop, her sons Jim Deidel, Tom Deidel (Jeri), Mike Deidel, and daughters Judi Patterson (Ron), Kathy Hollingsworth, and Barb Johnson (Steve) along with 16 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren. A memorial service will be at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Horan & McConaty, 3101 S. Wadsworth, Lakewood, CO. Burial will be July 1, 2019, 12:00 p.m. at Ft. Logan National Cemetery in Denver. We will always carry your memory in our hearts.
Published in Denver Post from June 19 to June 21, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Horan & McConaty
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.