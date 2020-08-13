Ross, Jean Francis

"Jack"

1/1/1931 - 7/31/2020



Born in

Colorado Springs, CO

Died in Bow Mar, CO



Jack was preceded in death by his parents Neff Lloyd and Anna Ross and two brothers Lloyd & Karl. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Oonagh Ross, son Douglas Ross (wife Terri), daughter Fiona Files (husband Garry) and grandchildren Hailey Ross and Garrett Files.



Jack graduated Yale University in 1953 and obtained his law degree from the University of Michigan in 1956. He was admitted to the Colorado Bar Association in 1956 as a Water Law attorney and began his career with the Denver Water Board. Jack was a founding partner of the Saunders, Snyder, Ross & Dickson law firm later joining Dufford & Brown. Jack was appointed by President Ronald Reagan as the federal representative and Chair of the Upper Colorado River Commission from 1984 to 1992. During his free time, he enjoyed skiing, fly fishing, and sailing with his family. His discipline and wit will be missed.



A celebration of life will be held at a future date.





