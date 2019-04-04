|
|
Reed, Jean Kirby
May 15, 1947 - March 18, 2019
Jean Reed of Lakewood, CO, passed peacefully on the 18th of March, 2019. Born May 1947 in Plainfield, NJ to Ben and Marjorie Kirby, Jean was a graduate of Western College for Women, but found her calling in Colorado, caring for the health of others as a nurse. She laughed easily, was a lover of owls,dogs, and the colors of fall. She is survived by her brother Jim, her two sons John and James, her daughter Courtney and grandson Keason. Memorial gifts may be made to maxfund.org, a no-kill shelter in Denver. A celebration of her life will be held at the Graham house, located at 2345 Routt Street in Lakewood, CO on Saturday, April 6th from 10 am-12 pm.
Published in Denver Post from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2019