Scharfenberg, Jean L. (Irey)
11/5/1948 - 11/6/2020
Longtime Arvada resident, influential educator and dedicated community volunteer Jean L. (Irey) Scharfenberg has passed away at age 72.
She is survived by her husband of nearly 50 years, Jim, children Thom, Bill, Becky, Rusty and Donna, brother Randy (Cindy) Irey, 9 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
Jean will be remembered as a wonderful woman, a dear, loyal friend and for her can do attitude. She touched many lives through education and civic projects.
Jean was born November 5th, 1948 in Omaha, Nebraska to parents Clark and Winifred Irey. Growing up, Jean was highly involved with the local Girl Scouts, and graduated from Benson High School. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in education from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (where she became a member of the Tri Delta sorority), a Master of Arts in elementary education degree from the University of Northern Colorado and a Specialist in Education degree from the University of Colorado-Boulder.
Professionally, she was a 4th, 5th and 6th grade teacher at Peck, Vanderhoof and Zerger elementary schools, an assistant principal at Juchem elementary, and principal at Russell, Seacrest, Weber and Fremont elementary schools.
After retirement, she worked numerous years at Wright's Nursery in Arvada which helped supply her passion for gardening.
Additionally Jean was a charter member of PEO Chapter GW, co-director of Trees Across Arvada, a volunteer for Meals on Wheels, a buyer for AWRSAY Santa House plus numerous other civic activities. In 2015, she was named Arvada's 'Woman of the Year'.
In spite of her healthy active lifestyle, Jean did have an underlying heart condition which was the cause of her sudden death.
Her ashes will be placed in the Arvada Cemetery. At this time no memorial service will be held, but we do plan to do something post pandemic restrictions.
If you would like to make a charitable contribution in Jean's honor, please do so to/at American Heart Assn.
, Food Bank of the Rockies and/or Volunteers of America.