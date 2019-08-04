|
|
Marshall, Jean McCoy
2/11/1930 - 8/1/2019
Survived by daughters Becky (Bud) Blauer, Sue Marshall, Kim (Gary) Matheny, 7 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren & 2 great-great grandchildren. Married to William Marshall for 63 years until his death in 2015. Graduate of North High School and Colorado Women's College. She retired in 1989 from the office of the U.S. Geological Survey. She volunteered for many years at the book store at Mile Hi Church in Lakewood, where she was a member. Private burial. Memorial services are being finalized. In lieu of
flowers, the family requests donations in her memory to your .
Published in Denver Post on Aug. 4, 2019