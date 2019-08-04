Denver Post Obituaries
|
Stork Family Mortuary
1895 Wadsworth Blvd
Lakewood, CO 80214
(303) 237-5350
Jean McCoy Marshall


1930 - 2019
Jean McCoy Marshall Obituary
Marshall, Jean McCoy
2/11/1930 - 8/1/2019

Survived by daughters Becky (Bud) Blauer, Sue Marshall, Kim (Gary) Matheny, 7 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren & 2 great-great grandchildren. Married to William Marshall for 63 years until his death in 2015. Graduate of North High School and Colorado Women's College. She retired in 1989 from the office of the U.S. Geological Survey. She volunteered for many years at the book store at Mile Hi Church in Lakewood, where she was a member. Private burial. Memorial services are being finalized. In lieu of
flowers, the family requests donations in her memory to your .
Published in Denver Post on Aug. 4, 2019
