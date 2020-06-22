Nelson, Jean
01/26/1926 - 06/06/2020
On June 6, 2020 at the age of 94. Wife of the late Bernard A. Nelson, and loving mother of Kathleen Nelson, Ruth Greenlee, Gregory Nelson, Brian Nelson, Lauri Nelson, and Jeanette Nelson. Grandmother of Andrew Kromer, Patrick Nelson, and Chance Nelson. Great-grandmother of Zayne Nelson. Memorial services to be held at a later date.
Jacob F. Ruth Funeral Directors, Philadelphia, PA: www.jacobfruth.com
01/26/1926 - 06/06/2020
On June 6, 2020 at the age of 94. Wife of the late Bernard A. Nelson, and loving mother of Kathleen Nelson, Ruth Greenlee, Gregory Nelson, Brian Nelson, Lauri Nelson, and Jeanette Nelson. Grandmother of Andrew Kromer, Patrick Nelson, and Chance Nelson. Great-grandmother of Zayne Nelson. Memorial services to be held at a later date.
Jacob F. Ruth Funeral Directors, Philadelphia, PA: www.jacobfruth.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post on Jun. 22, 2020.