Jean Nelson
1926 - 2020
Nelson, Jean
01/26/1926 - 06/06/2020

On June 6, 2020 at the age of 94. Wife of the late Bernard A. Nelson, and loving mother of Kathleen Nelson, Ruth Greenlee, Gregory Nelson, Brian Nelson, Lauri Nelson, and Jeanette Nelson. Grandmother of Andrew Kromer, Patrick Nelson, and Chance Nelson. Great-grandmother of Zayne Nelson. Memorial services to be held at a later date.
Jacob F. Ruth Funeral Directors, Philadelphia, PA: www.jacobfruth.com


Published in Denver Post on Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jacob F. Ruth Funeral Directors, Inc.
8413 Germantown Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19118-3366
215-247-9090
