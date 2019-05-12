|
|
Pallotto, Jeanette
Born March 27, 1949 in Dumfries, Scotland, age 70, passed peacefully surrounded by her family on May 6, 2019. Jeanette is the loving wife of Don, loving mother of Tiffany, Kirk and Heidi; loving grandmother to 7; loving great grandmother to 2 and loving sister to Jim. She will be sorely missed by her family and all who knew her. Services will be Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 2-5 pm at her home, all are welcome. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Jeanette's favorite charity Jeffco Eats at www.coloradogives.org/jeffcoeats
Published in Denver Post from May 12 to May 14, 2019