Service
Thursday, May 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Fairmount's Little Ivy Chapel
Younger, Jeanette
Janet
Jan. 7, 1937 - May 1, 2019

Preceded in death by father John D. Tipton Sr., mother Dorothy Marie Tipton and brother John D. (Denny) Tipton Jr. Survived by a loving husband of 65 years, Ted H. Younger. Also sisters Joyce M. Bagwell, Joan McNabb and sister in law Martha Tipton, son Dan F. Younger (Robin), daughter Cathy D. Huling and son Ted H. Younger Jr. Also survived by 6 grandchildren, Max Younger (Liliana), Justin Huling (Angela Scantarelli), Logan Huling (Sarah), Chelsie Younger, Bailey Younger and Kelly Younger. Also three great grandsons, Alex Huling, August Younger, Oliver Younger and many nieces, nephews and friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider the in Denver and The Lutheran Hospice in Wheat Ridge, Colorado. Services will be held May 9, at 11am in Fairmount's Little Ivy Chapel.
Published in Denver Post from May 5 to May 8, 2019
