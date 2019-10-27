|
Harris, Jeanne E.
Jeanne Elizabeth Harris was born on July 4, 1947, in Detroit, Michigan, and passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of October 9, 2019 in Denver, Colorado, surrounded by her family and close friends. She was 72. She married Robert Groth, a geologist, in 1982 and was happily married for 37 years. She had one child, David Groth (Amanda) of London, England.
In the late 1960's, Jeanne joined the hippie movement, living in a commune in San Francisco. She then travelled solo throughout Europe on a motorcycle that she bought in London. She eventually decided to embark on a career as a geophysicist and geologist. Ms. Harris received her Bachelor of Science and Master of Science from the University of Michigan, and her Masters in Business Administration from the University of Denver. She began her professional career at Mobil Oil Corporation in 1975 as an Exploration Geophysicist. She went on to become Area Geologist and Team Leader for Natural Gas Corporation of California and Assistant Exploration Manager at Equity Oil Company. In 1986 she co-founded G&H Production Company with her husband, where she was the President and Chief Executive Officer.
A natural leader, Jeanne had the gift of making those around her do more and feel better. She had amazing enthusiasm and passion for life, and an always happy, always eager, always positive, outlook. As a leader in the geologic community, Ms. Harris was very active in the Association of Women Geoscientists (AWG) and the American Association of Petroleum Geologists (AAPG). She received many honors and awards throughout her career, including the AWG Denver Woman of the Year in 1983 & 1984, AAPG Distinguished Service Award in 2004, AAPG Honorary Membership in 2013, and AAPG Distinguished Member of the House in 2017. In recognition of her enthusiasm and dedication to supporting women geoscientists who need funds to complete their graduate education, the AWG Foundation has renamed their prestigious scholarship the Jeanne E. Harris Chrysalis Scholarship Endowment.
Jeanne was the only girl of six Harris children. Her older brother is Robert Harris of South Lyon, MI; her younger brothers are John Harris of Plymouth, MI, James Harris of Brighton, MI, David Harris of Milford, MI, and Gregory Harris of Highland, MI. They were the children of Bob Harris, a business owner, and Dr. Christine Gram, a prominent economist and educator in Michigan. Additionally, she had four stepsiblings: Peter Gram of Pensacola, FL, Steven Gram (deceased) of Dallas, TX, Ty Parker of Copley, OH, and Phyllis Carstensen of Buckeye, AZ. She was especially close to her many nieces and nephews and enjoyed their many times together.
Jeanne was an avid sports fan, very fond of her Broncos, Nuggets and Rockies, but especially her Michigan Wolverines. She never stopped exploring, visiting all 50 states and every continent except Antarctica.
The family wishes to thank her wonderful friends, caregivers and doctors, for their support, especially Dr. Jeffrey James, who ensured that Jeanne was as comfortable and happy as possible over the past 18 months. Jeanne will be missed by many, especially her family and close friends, but her legacy will live on through the scholarship fund and in the hearts of all who knew her.
A Celebration of Her Life will take place on Saturday, November 9th, 2019, at 2:00 pm at Horan & McConaty, 9998 Grant Street, Thornton, CO 80229.
Contributions may be given in her name to the Jeanne E. Harris Chrysalis Scholarship Endowment c/o the AWG Foundation, 652 Glimmerglen Road, Cooperstown, NY 13326, or a .
Published in Denver Post on Oct. 27, 2019