Van Voorhis, Jeanne Elizabeth 10/14/1918 - 4/18/2020 Jeanne Elizabeth Thomas Van Voorhis passed away April 18, 2020, at the age of 101. In her long, extraordinary life, Jeanne was a blessing and inspiration to her family and all who knew her. Born in a rural area outside Johnstown, Pennsylvania, she attended a one-room schoolhouse. While working as a photographer's assistant in St. Louis, she met her husband, John Van Voorhis, and they forged a joyful and experience-rich life together in New Jersey, Missouri, and Colorado. Her passion for art, music (especially jazz), and dancing, was a continuous thread in a life marked by travel, family love and an ever-optimistic spirit. Beloved mother of John (Cass Cronan) and Nancy (James Davidson). Beloved grandmother of Jessica, Caroline, Katie, and Michael, and great-grandmother to Madeleine and Liam. A memorial will be held at a later date.

Published in Denver Post from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020.