Jeanne Elizabeth VanVoorhis
1918 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jeanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Van Voorhis, Jeanne Elizabeth 10/14/1918 - 4/18/2020 Jeanne Elizabeth Thomas Van Voorhis passed away April 18, 2020, at the age of 101. In her long, extraordinary life, Jeanne was a blessing and inspiration to her family and all who knew her. Born in a rural area outside Johnstown, Pennsylvania, she attended a one-room schoolhouse. While working as a photographer's assistant in St. Louis, she met her husband, John Van Voorhis, and they forged a joyful and experience-rich life together in New Jersey, Missouri, and Colorado. Her passion for art, music (especially jazz), and dancing, was a continuous thread in a life marked by travel, family love and an ever-optimistic spirit. Beloved mother of John (Cass Cronan) and Nancy (James Davidson). Beloved grandmother of Jessica, Caroline, Katie, and Michael, and great-grandmother to Madeleine and Liam. A memorial will be held at a later date.

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Denver Post from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Horan & McConaty - SE Denver/Aurora
11150 East Dartmouth Avenue
Aurora, CO 80014
(303) 745-4418
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved