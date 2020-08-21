Gold, Jeanne
August 30, 1926 - August 19, 2020
In Loving Memory of our Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother Great-Great Grandmother, and Sister. Jeanne was born in Burlington, Kansas to Claude and Odelia Miller. She was preceded in death by her daughter Cecilia (Tom). Survived by her children Theresa (Bruce), Bob (JoAnn), Tommy (Chris), Mary (Frank), Becky (Bob), Ricky (Dena), Pat John, Gerard (Jeanny), Barbara (Rich), Mike, and Patty (Dan), her 32 grandchildren, and numerous great and great-great grand children.