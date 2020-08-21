1/1
Jeanne Gold
1926 - 2020
Gold, Jeanne
August 30, 1926 - August 19, 2020

In Loving Memory of our Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother Great-Great Grandmother, and Sister. Jeanne was born in Burlington, Kansas to Claude and Odelia Miller. She was preceded in death by her daughter Cecilia (Tom). Survived by her children Theresa (Bruce), Bob (JoAnn), Tommy (Chris), Mary (Frank), Becky (Bob), Ricky (Dena), Pat John, Gerard (Jeanny), Barbara (Rich), Mike, and Patty (Dan), her 32 grandchildren, and numerous great and great-great grand children.




Published in Denver Post from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
ARCHDIOCESE OF DENVER MORTUARY
12801 W. 44th Avenue
Wheat Ridge, CO null
(303)425-9511
