Seydel, Jeanne Kurtz
Jeanne Kurtz Seydel died in her sleep at home September 27, 2019. She was born in Ames, Iowa on April 30, 1922 to Florence and Edwin B. Kurtz. She grew up in Iowa City and graduated from the State University of Iowa, where she met her husband Frank Seydel Jr, MD. After the War they moved to Boulder, and then to Denver where she raised the boys as Frank got his medical training. After Frank completed his military service at Fort Hood, they moved to Boulder where he had a medical practice. They moved to Denver in 1961, where Jeanne continued her involvement in social and community activities. She was an accomplished harpist, avid bridge player, active in the Church, and a generous and helpful neighbor. She was beloved by her friends and family throughout the country and was the life of any party. After Frank's death she lived independently, hosting friends, neighbors, meetings, and bridge. She travelled the world with her brother Ed. She was preceded in death by her son Karle, and her siblings Edwin B. Kurtz Jr, Marjorie Martin, and Mary Ann Winders. She is survived by Christopher Seydel, Fred and Maureen Seydel, grandchildren Mikaela Haynes and Cameron McAtasney, great granddaughter Landyn Rose Haynes and many beloved nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She will be sorely missed by her adopted family of Dawn Kimmel and Rob, Olivia and Aiden Gillard. A memorial service at St Luke's Episcopal Church, 1270 Poplar St., Denver will be held on Saturday, November 2, at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, Jeanne would request contributions to the or St. Luke's Church.
Published in Denver Post from Oct. 27 to Nov. 1, 2019