|
|
Bole, Jeanne M.
June 9, 1936 - March 16, 2019
Jeanne M. Bole, 82, of Centennial, Colorado, passed away at home with her husband and children by her side on March 16, 2019. Jeanne was born in Miles City, Montana in 1936 but lived many places during her lifetime. Friends and family will remember Jeanne as an avid reader, an accomplished gardener, the family genealogist, a rampant Pittsburgh Steeler fan, a proud grandmother, and most importantly, a very kind, loving and compassionate person. Everyone who knew her liked her. She was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter Kim, her brother Jim T. Paris, and her brother-in-law Dave Hazelton. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Don, her children, Michelle, Shari, and Katy, five grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren, her sister, Lynne Hazelton and brother, Bob Paris as well as many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at Drinkwine Mortuary in Littleton for friends and family on Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 11:00am until 1:00pm. Interment will be held at Ft. Logan Cemetery for family on Monday, May 20, 2019. The family would like to thank Comforcare and Suncrest Hospice for their care.
Published in Denver Post on May 12, 2019