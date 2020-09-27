Rodriguez, Jeanne Marie
Jeanne Marie Rodriguez of Arvada, CO, passed away peacefully on Sept. 22, 2020, at the age of 90. She was born Feb. 14, 1930, in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario. She married Eugene Rodriguez on July 11, 1953, who preceded her death in 2007. Together Jeanne and Eugene raised 8 children and were grandparents to 18 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. For many years Jeanne Marie worked at St. John's Catholic School in Longmont, CO and she was a devout Catholic. Upon retiring she would go to mass every morning; after mass, she would go with her friends to McDonald's. She enjoyed getting together with her friends for a game of Dominos or a card game. A visit with Jeanne often included a drive to Blackhawk casino where she would spend hours playing penny slots. Jeanne's oldest son John Robert preceded her in death, Jeanne is survived by 7 children, Judy, Dave, Lori, Paul, Kerry, Kevin, and Tom. Service at Spirit of Christ Church. In Lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Opportunity Enterprises (http://oppent.org
) an organization that enriches the quality of life for individuals with disabilities, a cause near and dear to Jeanne Marie's heart.