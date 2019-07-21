|
|
Reeves, Jeanne Varian
December 29, 1922 - July 13, 2019
Jeanne Varian Reeves, former resident of Cherry Hills Village, passed away on July 13,2019. She was born in St. Joseph, Missouri on December 29, 1922. Following graduation from Lafayette High School, she attended the Colorado Training School for Nurses in Denver and was graduated in 1945. She worked as a registered nurse at St. Luke's hospital in Denver. On March 17, 1945, she married Roger A. Reeves, a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Engineering and a Denver Architect. She was active for many years in various organizations including past president of Friends of Nursing; a docent for 20 years at the Denver Art Museum; the Denver Lyric Opera Guild; The English Speaking Union; National Association of Parliamentarians; and P.E.O. sisterhood. She was a member of St. John's Cathedral and a past president of St. Martha's Guild. She was an avid traveler and during her lifetime she and her husband visited 134 foreign countries. They were members of the Traveler's Century Club. She is preceded in death by her husband, Roger, who passed away in 2006; and a son, Allen, in 2001. She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Reeves, of Denver; a son, Roger W. Reeves and daughter-in-law, Debby, of Columbus, Ohio; and a son, Brian Reeves and daughter-in-law, Babette, of Winchester, Oregon. She is also survived by her brother, William E. McFarland and sister-in-law, Joan, of Biloxi, Mississippi. Nine grandchildren include Jonathan Rosaluk, Elizabeth Calkins, Michael Reeves, Heather Okey, Nicholas Reeves, Benjamin Reeves, Brendan Reeves, Stephen Reeves, and Mark Reeves. She has eight great grandchildren including, Isabella Santana, Alexander Rosaluk, Anastasia Rosaluk, Anabella Rosaluk, Tinsley Reeves, Michael Reeves, Jr., Jack Okey and Max Okey. Services Tuesday July 23, 2019 at the Little Ivy Chapel at Fairmount 430 S. Quebec St. Denver. Visitation from 1-2 p.m. followed by the funeral at 2 p.m. with graveside service following. Memorials in Jeanne's name may be made to the Friends of Nursing Scholarship Fund, Denver www.FON.org.
Published in Denver Post on July 21, 2019