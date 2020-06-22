Meeks , Jeannine

04/03/1964 - 06/16/2020



Jeannine Meeks passed away peacefully on June 16th. During her life she had many jobs but especially enjoyed being an activity director at retirement homes in the Denver area. She is survived by her mother Carole Hooper of Northglenn, CO, Steve and Theresa Coon and family, and Mike and Cheryl Stabler and family. Rest in peace, Gigi.





