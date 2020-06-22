Jeannine Meeks
1964 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jeannine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Meeks , Jeannine
04/03/1964 - 06/16/2020

Jeannine Meeks passed away peacefully on June 16th. During her life she had many jobs but especially enjoyed being an activity director at retirement homes in the Denver area. She is survived by her mother Carole Hooper of Northglenn, CO, Steve and Theresa Coon and family, and Mike and Cheryl Stabler and family. Rest in peace, Gigi.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved