Vogt, Jeffrey Andrew01/13/1960 - 10/02/2020Jeffrey Andrew Vogt passed away on October 2, 2020. He is survived by his wife Mary and children John and Anna.Jeff was born on January 13, 1960 to John (Jack) and Beverly Vogt. He is survived by his sisters Kathryn (Kate) Goebel (Terry Fisher) and Therese Work and his brothers David Vogt (Rhonda Vogt) and Charles (Charlie) Vogt.A private funeral mass was held at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, please go to HoranCares.com for Jeff's obituary.