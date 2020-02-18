Denver Post Obituaries
Feldman Mortuary
1673 York Street
Denver, CO 80206
(303) 322-7764
Jeffrey Mishell

Mishell, Jeffrey

Jeffrey Mishell, Denver. Husband of Barbara Mishell. Father of Mike Mishell, Alan Mishell, and Josh (Camy Bell) Mishell. Brother of Maddy (Robert) Kleinman & Sue (Don) Murray. Grandfather of Aidan, Jesse, and Sander. Also survived by his two grand-dogs, Maggie & Luna. Service, Thursday, 1:45pm, Feiner Chapel - Temple Emanuel. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Shwayder Camp Scholarship Fund, c/o Temple Emanuel or Colorado Headwaters - Trout Unlimited, https://coheadwaters.org/
Published in Denver Post from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020
