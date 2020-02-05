Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Crossroads Church
10451 Huron St
Northglenn, CO
View Map
Jenell (NÉE Stueve) Beardsley


1970 - 2020
Jenell (NÉE Stueve) Beardsley Obituary
Beardsley, Jenell (née Stueve)
January 8, 1970 - January 28, 2020

Jenell ("Jenny") of Thornton is survived and lovingly remembered by her adored sons Hunter and Ryder, her parents Judith Stueve-Weis (Ron) and Joseph Stueve, sister Andrea Stokes (John), brother Edward Stueve (Josie), step-brother Brad Weis, step-sister Rhonda Suchy, niece Isabelle, nephews Jack, Evan, and Cort, and many relatives and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on February 8, 2020, 10 am-12 pm at Crossroads Church, 10451 Huron St., Northglenn, CO 80234.
Published in Denver Post from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2020
