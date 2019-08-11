|
|
Johnson, Jenene
Jenene Johnson 70 of Denver, Colorado, passed away at home on June 18, 2019 after a two-year battle with cancer.
Jenene is survived by her husband Jim and son Carlo, Grandson Marko James Johnson and his mother Ana Fanakra, sister and brother-in-law, Diana and Roger Rhoten of Sonoma, CA, Nephews and Niece Jeremy Rhoten, Kimberly Rhoten, Austin and MacKenna Rhoten of Portland OR.
There will be a service on Saturday, August 17 at 1 pm to honor the memory of Jenene and the adventure that was her life at Our Father Lutheran Church, 6335 S. Holly St. Centennial CO, Fellowship Room. Please join the family for a celebration afterwards at 7253 S. Syracuse, Centennial 80112. RSVP to Diana Rhoten - [email protected] - 707-484-7759
Published in Denver Post on Aug. 11, 2019