Stice, Jenila07/23/1930 - 08/21/2020Jenila M. Stice, 90, of Lakewood, passed peacefully in her sleep on Friday, August 21, 2020, at Lakewood. She was a loving and caring mother, grandmother and wife. She is preceded by her husband, Clarence; sons, Kevin and Clarence. Jenila is survived by her son, Grant (Cindy); 3 grandchildren, Chris, Jeremy and Weston; several great-grandchildren; her sister, Norma, and brother, Larry; and other family members. Visitation will be on Thursday 9/3 9-10 with a service immediately following. Interment will be at Crown Hill @ 11:30.