Knoll, Jennie

Jen

09/26/1961 - 05/03/2020



Preceded in death by father Conrad Lucero, mother Flora Mendoza, step father Bonifacio Mendoza and brother Daniel Lucero. Survived by husband David Knoll, daughter Flora Rivera (Rich Ramirez), son Phillip Rivera, brother Tommy Lucero, sister Debbie Wallace (Ralph), grandaughter Michaela, grandsons Ricky,Christian and Jacob. Numerous aunts, uncles, niece's, nephews and cousins. Jennie had a large group of family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all. Forever in our hearts.





