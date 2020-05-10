Jennie Knoll
1961 - 2020
Knoll, Jennie
Jen
09/26/1961 - 05/03/2020

Preceded in death by father Conrad Lucero, mother Flora Mendoza, step father Bonifacio Mendoza and brother Daniel Lucero. Survived by husband David Knoll, daughter Flora Rivera (Rich Ramirez), son Phillip Rivera, brother Tommy Lucero, sister Debbie Wallace (Ralph), grandaughter Michaela, grandsons Ricky,Christian and Jacob. Numerous aunts, uncles, niece's, nephews and cousins. Jennie had a large group of family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all. Forever in our hearts.


Published in Denver Post from May 10 to May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
All-States Cremation - Denver
487 S Broadway
Denver, CO 80209
303.595.3004
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 8, 2020
I worked with Jennie and she was always very kind to me. She will be missed.
Jennifer OLeary
Coworker
