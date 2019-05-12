Denver Post Obituaries
Jennifer Toner


Jennifer Toner Obituary
Toner, Jennifer
02/20/1962 - 04/29/2019

Jennifer is survived by her husband Tim Toner (husband of 30 years), and children Griffin, Patrick and Brooke. Her Mother Karen Sheldon, and sister Amy Duck. Jennifer moved from Ohio at the age of 12. Jennifer was known affectionately for her sense of humor and huge heart. She was always smiling and able to see the good in the world. Most importantly, she was a selfless person and would do anything for friends and family. She taught her kids that kindness is a strength, frequently going out of her way to do nice things for others. She called those acts of kindness her 'tickets to heaven'. Having collected enough tickets, and impacting many people's lives, she will be truly missed and celebrated for her good will. The best example of a strong person any one could ever know. A "Celebration of Life Service" will be planned at a later date.
Published in Denver Post on May 12, 2019
