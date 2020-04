Or Copy this URL to Share

Oten, Jeraldine E. 10/06/1925 - 04/17/2020 Mrs. Jeraldine Oten transitioned April 17, 2020. She is survived by her children: Cynthia, Marshall (deceased), Bobby, Joanne, Jeraldine D. Oten and Erma Cockell (Paul) and her sister, Marion Shinault.

