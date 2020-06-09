Joel, Jeremy
Dec. 25, 1982 - May 29, 2020
Artist Jeremy Joel of Ft. Worth, Texas, died in his home on May 29th. He was born Christmas morning in Denver, Colorado during the infamous "Blizzard of '82". He is survived by his children Baillie, Izabella, and Lucas, his father Greg (Margaret), mother Jennine Loux (Paul), and brother Adrian. A memorial will be held in Ft. Worth at a later date due to the Covid19 virus. Donations in Jeremy's name may be made to Art Tooth (arttooth.com), a non-profit for emerging artists in the Ft. Worth community, or the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Inc. at naacpldf.org.
Published in Denver Post from Jun. 9 to Jun. 14, 2020.