Jeri M. Fry


1939 - 2020
Jeri M. Fry Obituary
Fry, Jeri M.
April 27, 1939 - March 26, 2020

Jeri M. Fry, age 80, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at her home in Lakewood, CO. She is survived by her devoted husband of 61 years, Jerry. She is also survived by her son, Bryan Fry, daughter, Karen Timmermeyer (Chris), granddaughters, Nicole Yoder (Allin) and Taylor Din (Mike), and great-grandkids, Brooklynn and Alexander Yoder, brothers Rocky (Maureen) , Woody and George Williams, sister Vicki Williams (Wes Burger). A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 29, 2020
