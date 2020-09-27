McCollum, Jerrald Douglas
08/08/1937 - 09/20/2020
Born in Shawnee, Oklahoma, to Donald Leon and Ruth Hazel Williamson McCollum. Grew up in Mobile, Alabama. Jerry graduated from Murphy High School in 1955, Florida State University (B.A. Organ Performance, 1959), and the University of Southern Mississippi (Ph.D., 1969). He married Barbara Houston McCollum (deceased) on June 12, 1959, and together they raised their family: Ruth McCollum Huff, Dawn E. Miller (Kyle), and Andrea H. Norcross (Jason). Jerry's gifts as a teacher and musician were embodied through his work as a Professor of Music at Metropolitan State University from 1969-1998, and as the Minister of Music at Montview Boulevard Presbyterian Church, and Wellshire Presbyterian Church for a total of 27 years. He also was active in professional organizations including the American Guild of Organists and the American Choral Directors Association. Jerry was a gifted conductor, much loved by students and choir members, and an enthusiastic supporter of the arts. In retirement he volunteered as an Ambassador at Denver International Airport, and as a tour guide at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. The Christian Living Communities granted Jerry its Earthen Vessel Award in August 2020 for his contribution of volunteer service through music to the residents of his retirement community at Clermont Park, Denver. In addition to his children, he is survived by his grandchildren, Katherine Huff, Ian Miller (Alyssa), Emily Miller Peterson (Ryan), Claire and Luke Norcross adored their Papa. A large and loving family including sister-in-law Patsy Higgins, brother- and sister-in-law, Reuben K. and Alice Houston, and nieces and nephews. Gifts may be made to Wellshire Presbyterian Church, Montview Boulevard Presbyterian Church, or the Jerrald D. McCollum Scholarship Fund, Metropolitan State University of Denver. Memorial service arrangements pending. Visit monarchsociety.com
