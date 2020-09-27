1/1
Jerrald Douglas McCollum
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerrald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McCollum, Jerrald Douglas
08/08/1937 - 09/20/2020

Born in Shawnee, Oklahoma, to Donald Leon and Ruth Hazel Williamson McCollum. Grew up in Mobile, Alabama. Jerry graduated from Murphy High School in 1955, Florida State University (B.A. Organ Performance, 1959), and the University of Southern Mississippi (Ph.D., 1969). He married Barbara Houston McCollum (deceased) on June 12, 1959, and together they raised their family: Ruth McCollum Huff, Dawn E. Miller (Kyle), and Andrea H. Norcross (Jason). Jerry's gifts as a teacher and musician were embodied through his work as a Professor of Music at Metropolitan State University from 1969-1998, and as the Minister of Music at Montview Boulevard Presbyterian Church, and Wellshire Presbyterian Church for a total of 27 years. He also was active in professional organizations including the American Guild of Organists and the American Choral Directors Association. Jerry was a gifted conductor, much loved by students and choir members, and an enthusiastic supporter of the arts. In retirement he volunteered as an Ambassador at Denver International Airport, and as a tour guide at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. The Christian Living Communities granted Jerry its Earthen Vessel Award in August 2020 for his contribution of volunteer service through music to the residents of his retirement community at Clermont Park, Denver. In addition to his children, he is survived by his grandchildren, Katherine Huff, Ian Miller (Alyssa), Emily Miller Peterson (Ryan), Claire and Luke Norcross adored their Papa. A large and loving family including sister-in-law Patsy Higgins, brother- and sister-in-law, Reuben K. and Alice Houston, and nieces and nephews. Gifts may be made to Wellshire Presbyterian Church, Montview Boulevard Presbyterian Church, or the Jerrald D. McCollum Scholarship Fund, Metropolitan State University of Denver. Memorial service arrangements pending. Visit monarchsociety.com for updated information.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Monarch Society
1534 Pearl Street
Denver, CO 80203
(303) 837-8712
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Denver Post

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
September 24, 2020
So sorry to hear the sad news. We learned lot about music and enjoyed our times with Jerry so much. Our deepest condolences to the family.
Mark and Kim Nelson
Friend
September 24, 2020
Dearest Ruth, We are so sorry to hear of the death of your father, Jerry. Dan recalls many fond memories of him when they were together at DIA. Our love and prayers are with you and your family. Dan & Joann Briggs
Dan and Joann Briggs
Friend
September 23, 2020
Sincere sympathy to you on the death of your beloved father and grandfather Jerry. My thoughts, prayers and love to you all.
Carol Hicks (Norcross)
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved