Hersey, Jerry

10/28/1935 - 11/13/2020



Jerry Donald Hersey was born to Marvin Louis Hersey and Carolyn Louise (Duncan) Hersey.

He married Margie Louise Gantzler January 8, 1956. They had 4 daughters, Lynn (Smith), Vickie (Knight), Kelly (Thomas), and Kris Hersey. As members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, they were sealed for all eternity in the Salt Lake City Temple on Dec 2, 1964. They have 9 grand children, 14 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren. He was loved by so many people and will be missed. We are grateful for our belief in eternal families and know we will see him again.





