Kiefer, Jerry
1/22/1937 - 9/10/2019
Memorial celebrations for Jerry will be held on the following dates: Oct. 15th - 2-4 PM Westland Meridian in Lakewood; Oct. 26th - 2-4 PM JERRY KIEFER LIBRARY at Aims Community College in Greeley; Nov. 9th - 11 AM-3 PM at Hope West/Hospice in Grand Junction. Donations in his name may be made to Guadalupe Community Shelter in Greeley; Hope West Hospice in Grand Junction; Aims Community College in Greeley or Special Olympics Colorado. Full obituary appeared in Sept. 18th issue.
Published in Denver Post on Oct. 6, 2019