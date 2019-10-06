Denver Post Obituaries
Archdiocese of Denver Mortuary
12801 W. 44th Avenue
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
303-425-9511
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
HopeWest Hospice
Jerry Kiefer


1937 - 2019
Jerry Kiefer Obituary
Kiefer, Jerry
1/22/1937 - 9/10/2019

Memorial celebrations for Jerry will be held on the following dates: Oct. 15th - 2-4 PM Westland Meridian in Lakewood; Oct. 26th - 2-4 PM JERRY KIEFER LIBRARY at Aims Community College in Greeley; Nov. 9th - 11 AM-3 PM at Hope West/Hospice in Grand Junction. Donations in his name may be made to Guadalupe Community Shelter in Greeley; Hope West Hospice in Grand Junction; Aims Community College in Greeley or Special Olympics Colorado. Full obituary appeared in Sept. 18th issue.
Published in Denver Post on Oct. 6, 2019
