Lemon, Jerry
1930 - September 6, 2019
Jerry Lemon lived a long and wonderful life and on September 6th 2019, he pole vaulted to the other side. He was the only child of Virgil and Helen Brown Lemon. His character was forged during the Great Depression, which left its mark throughout his life. In high school, he took up pole vaulting and attended Oklahoma University on a track scholarship, finishing college in 3 years. He won the Pole Vault at the Texas Relays, using a bamboo pole, landing in a sawdust pit.
He attended Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, and took an Internship at Denver General Hospital where he met nursing student Kaye Barnette, the love of his life. Kaye and Jerry moved back to St. Louis for Jerry's residency in Radiology at the renowned Mallinckrodt Institute. Avid skiers and outdoors people, Jerry and Kaye returned to Colorado as quickly as possible. Jerry served 2 years in the Air Force Academy. They had their first child, Kent, while living there. They moved to Denver where Jerry took a job at Mercy Hospital, practicing there for nearly thirty years. Kaye and Jerry added four daughters to their brood: Amy, Meg, Jane and Beth.
Radiology allowed Jerry the joy of a long career of learning and teaching. In his later career, he taught Radiology at Fitzsimmons Army Medical Center where his daily interactions with bright, young doctors gave him a new love for medicine. He was a Clinical Professor of Radiology at The University of Colorado School of Medicine for 25 years. He retired from medicine at 81.
Jerry pursued many dreams and made success of so many of them that he was known as a modern day Renaissance Man. His passions included oil painting, acting, opera singing, mountaineering, skiing, camping, and golfing. He was a voracious reader and towering intellect. He loved poker and despised board games. He had a brilliant mind and loved jokes, mirth, Buster Keaton, Shakespeare, PG Wodehouse, Verdi, Mozart, Monty Python, H.L. Menken, Spike Jones ,Margot Fonteyn, Kinky Friedman, Joaquin Sorolla, Gilbert & Sullivan, John Singer Sargent and William F. Buckley. These are, of course, the first few that came to mind. He could state opinions in 5 different languages.
Nothing in life gave him as much joy as did his family. He was fond of saying that the best thing he ever did was marry Kaye. They were never happier than when surrounded by their 5 kids and 13 grandkids. Jerry spent the last 30 years being called "Bompy," by all who knew him, a moniker given to him by his first grandchild, Jack Bradley.
Survived by his wife of 63 years, Kaye, his son Kent Lemon (Amy Donovan) and their children Jack, Carson, Wil and James Lemon, daughter Amy Olson (Bryan Olson), daughters Corinne and Madeleine Olson, daughter Meg Lemon (Josh Blum) and their children Jack Bradley, Sam and Cece Blum, daughter Jane Cowles (Chris Cowles) and daughters Abby and Sawyer Cowles, and youngest daughter Beth Ham (Brad Ham) and their children Beckett and Tate Ham, and his only sister (in-law) Therese Barnette and his niece, Lee Barnette Dombroski (Mike Dombroski). He is preceded in death by his parents, Virgil and Helen Lemon and brother (in-law) Leslie Barnette.
Jerry died of old age, in his home, in his own bed, as was his wish. He was surrounded by his loving family and under the care of Hospice. Asked what he wanted said of him after his death he wrote years ago: "I am the luckiest man I know. I had Kaye and the kids, a profession that was fun, and an enjoyable life."
We are grateful for his time with us. He left a legacy of gifts among his children and grandchildren including the ability to learn throughout life, pursue truth, remain daring, and follow our passions. His love of medicine and the arts created physicians, actors, artists, singers, athletes, acrobats, dancers, and skiers of us all.
In Lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Art Students League of Denver 200 Grant St. Denver, CO 80203, Empire Lyric Players P.O. Box 466 Littleton, CO 80160, Phoenix Fellowship 4850 S. Clarkson St. Englewood, CO 80113. Services to be held at a later date.
Published in Denver Post on Sept. 15, 2019