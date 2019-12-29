Denver Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Olinger Chapel Hill Mortuary & Cemetery
6601 South Colorado Blvd
Centennial, CO 80121
(303) 771-3960
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
1:00 PM
St Andrew United Methodist Church
9203 S University Blvd.,
Highlands Ranch, CO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Pederson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Pederson


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerry Pederson Obituary
Pederson, Jerry
4/8/1942 - 12/16/2019

Jerry Pederson O.D., 77, passed away on December 16th after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. Born in Morris MN to Gladys Ettesvold Pederson and Raymond O. Pederson, Jerry grew up in Charles City IA. He attended Charles City High School, the University of Iowa and the Illinois College of Optometry, graduating from the latter in 1965. He moved to Denver, CO in 1965, established his Optometry practice in 1970 and retired in 2011. He is survived by his beloved wife of 33 years, Linda, his sons Jon (Courtney) and Mark (Stephanie) and adored grandchildren Harper and Lincoln. Celebration of life to be held 1/4/2020 at 1pm at St Andrew United Methodist Church, 9203 S University Blvd., Highlands Ranch, CO 80126. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to parkinsonrockies.org.
Published in Denver Post on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Olinger Chapel Hill Mortuary & Cemetery
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -