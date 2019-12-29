|
Pederson, Jerry
4/8/1942 - 12/16/2019
Jerry Pederson O.D., 77, passed away on December 16th after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. Born in Morris MN to Gladys Ettesvold Pederson and Raymond O. Pederson, Jerry grew up in Charles City IA. He attended Charles City High School, the University of Iowa and the Illinois College of Optometry, graduating from the latter in 1965. He moved to Denver, CO in 1965, established his Optometry practice in 1970 and retired in 2011. He is survived by his beloved wife of 33 years, Linda, his sons Jon (Courtney) and Mark (Stephanie) and adored grandchildren Harper and Lincoln. Celebration of life to be held 1/4/2020 at 1pm at St Andrew United Methodist Church, 9203 S University Blvd., Highlands Ranch, CO 80126. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to parkinsonrockies.org.
Published in Denver Post on Dec. 29, 2019