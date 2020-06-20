Jerry Sturm
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sturm, Jerry
December 30, 1936 - June 17, 2020

Jerry Sturm, age 83, died in Littleton, CO on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Born December 30, 1936 in English, Indiana Jerry led a storied life of love, caring, friendship, dignity and integrity. Well, excuse us, except for the little white lie that we may have just let out of the bag - the birth date here is not a typo! Many of you know that Jerry always reported his birthday as New Year's Eve, December 31st, and may have even joined in several of his iconic New Year's Eve Birthday bashes. According to Jerry, the date was "close enough", and he informally changed it to December 31st so that the entire world would celebrate with him every New Year's Eve - and today, we continue to celebrate the man and that luminous spirit that will forever shine upon us.

Jerry leaves behind his beloved wife of 45 years, Deborah Sturm, and children Brett Sturm and Cynthia Sturm. Jerry was proceeded in death by his two children Jerry Lee Sturm and Bethany Sturm Lang, as well as his mother and father, Bernice and Sydney A. Sturm, and brother and sister Donald Sturm and Patricia Sturm Stamper. Hundreds join the nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters in-law that loved our dear Jer Bear, including grandchildren Jennifer Roberts Uhlig, Margee Sturm Rivera, Justin Sturm, Tyler Sturm, Jason Lang, Kellie Lang, Leslie Lang, Garret Lang, and Kira Duncan-Sturm, as well as great grandchildren Madison Uhlig, Brady Uhlig, Ashlyn Higuera, Ryker Rivera, and Stephani Norden.

Jerry and Deb have owned The South Restaurant in Englewood, CO for 50 years, a community mainstay and second home to countless loyal customers and friends. As unique as its owner, The South is peppered with memorabilia from Jerry's time playing as an offensive lineman in the Canadian Football League and the National Football League (NFL) during the late 1950s - early 1970s.

Always an athlete, Jerry earned a scholarship to the University of Illinois for basketball and baseball, but ended up finding his passion on the University's football team under Coach Ray Eliot. After college Jerry began his professional career in Canada with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 1958 and then the Calgary Stampeders in 1959 and 1960. In 1961 he signed with the Broncos, where he was a two-time AFL All-Star in 1964 and 1966. After leaving the Broncos in 1967, Jerry spent time with the Saints (1967 to 1970), and one season each with the Houston Oilers and Philadelphia Eagles.

Jerry was recently honored by the Denver Broncos, being named to Denver's Top 100 players team as part of the NFL's centennial season celebration.

His prowess on the gridiron was no match for the strength, integrity, and grit he displayed off the field in his daily life and personal relationships, and especially the very personal relationship he had with his treasured golf game. It is said that golf was Jerry's first love, and something that he did every day - that is, when not greeting customers at The South with a cold Coors Light and a warm smile.

We all knew Jerry as our friend and cherished his intelligent and witty personality. He was strong and tough. Yet he was also one of the sweetest, most genuine, generous and outgoing men any of us may ever have the privilege of knowing. Jerry adored all of his friends and he was always excited to share a smile or beer, steal a kiss, or offer that unforgettable solid hand shake.

An immensely devoted husband, father, grandfather, uncle, brother, friend, golfer, entrepreneur, teammate, mentor, and drinking buddy - Jerry Sturm was a man larger than life, equally in stature and spirit. We will miss you dearly, Jer Bear.

Please join the family at "The Final Tee Time", a celebration of Jerry's life at the Columbine Country Club on Monday, June 22nd. Tee time memorial begins at 10:09 a.m., and the family will be welcoming guests afterwards in an open house format until 1:00 p.m. Naturally, Jer's final tee time will be held outside - golf attire recommended, blankets welcome, masks required, and social distancing guidelines followed please. Columbine Country Club, 17 Fairway Lane, Columbine Valley, CO 80123. Memorial contributions to the Alzheimer's Association are welcome in lieu of flowers. https://alz.org




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post on Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Columbine Country Club
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Horan & McConaty
1091 South Colorado Boulevard
Denver, CO 80246
(303) 757-1238
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
10 entries
June 19, 2020
three generations , my mom, me, my sons, all loved the big guy, he loved and helped so many, just a great person to know, rest in peace big jerry, thinking of deb and family, love you all
Ted hummell
Friend
June 19, 2020
You will be so missed. Love you and your family so much.
Heather Saucier
Coworker
June 18, 2020
Jerry always had a welcome smile to greet you when you came to the South, We loved his resterant, his wife Debbie was always a sweetheart ,Jerry will be missed by many.
Sandy and Mark Barnes
Friend
June 18, 2020
To the family thank you so much for the donation. I know that research will help to eventually save lives. In addition I offer my sincere sympathy to all of you.
steele
June 18, 2020
Our prayers and thoughts are with Deb, family and The South family ~ Dallas & Janell Tourney
Dallas Tourney
Friend
June 18, 2020
Miss you chief ,you were a great man my heart is broke luv to you
Patty trujillo
Coworker
June 18, 2020
I worked for Jerry alot of years , l couldn't have asked for a better boss he was one of a kind I truly did admire him :luv you Chief Here's to you
Patty trujillo
Friend
June 18, 2020
Versatile, durable, and productive offensive lineman, whose pro career spanned 3 decades. And a noble man of integrity, who demonstrated the concept of the term: "do the right thing."

Well done, Jerry. Rest in Peace.
June 18, 2020
Godspeed Jerry, and thank you for sharing a part of your life with us, and the football memories...
Harry Simpson
June 18, 2020
I was so very fortunate to know Jerry as a teammate a golf partner and a great man. My love to Deb and the family. My family all miss him dearly !
Charley J
Charley Johnson
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved