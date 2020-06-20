Sturm, Jerry
December 30, 1936 - June 17, 2020
Jerry Sturm, age 83, died in Littleton, CO on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Born December 30, 1936 in English, Indiana Jerry led a storied life of love, caring, friendship, dignity and integrity. Well, excuse us, except for the little white lie that we may have just let out of the bag - the birth date here is not a typo! Many of you know that Jerry always reported his birthday as New Year's Eve, December 31st, and may have even joined in several of his iconic New Year's Eve Birthday bashes. According to Jerry, the date was "close enough", and he informally changed it to December 31st so that the entire world would celebrate with him every New Year's Eve - and today, we continue to celebrate the man and that luminous spirit that will forever shine upon us.
Jerry leaves behind his beloved wife of 45 years, Deborah Sturm, and children Brett Sturm and Cynthia Sturm. Jerry was proceeded in death by his two children Jerry Lee Sturm and Bethany Sturm Lang, as well as his mother and father, Bernice and Sydney A. Sturm, and brother and sister Donald Sturm and Patricia Sturm Stamper. Hundreds join the nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters in-law that loved our dear Jer Bear, including grandchildren Jennifer Roberts Uhlig, Margee Sturm Rivera, Justin Sturm, Tyler Sturm, Jason Lang, Kellie Lang, Leslie Lang, Garret Lang, and Kira Duncan-Sturm, as well as great grandchildren Madison Uhlig, Brady Uhlig, Ashlyn Higuera, Ryker Rivera, and Stephani Norden.
Jerry and Deb have owned The South Restaurant in Englewood, CO for 50 years, a community mainstay and second home to countless loyal customers and friends. As unique as its owner, The South is peppered with memorabilia from Jerry's time playing as an offensive lineman in the Canadian Football League and the National Football League (NFL) during the late 1950s - early 1970s.
Always an athlete, Jerry earned a scholarship to the University of Illinois for basketball and baseball, but ended up finding his passion on the University's football team under Coach Ray Eliot. After college Jerry began his professional career in Canada with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 1958 and then the Calgary Stampeders in 1959 and 1960. In 1961 he signed with the Broncos, where he was a two-time AFL All-Star in 1964 and 1966. After leaving the Broncos in 1967, Jerry spent time with the Saints (1967 to 1970), and one season each with the Houston Oilers and Philadelphia Eagles.
Jerry was recently honored by the Denver Broncos, being named to Denver's Top 100 players team as part of the NFL's centennial season celebration.
His prowess on the gridiron was no match for the strength, integrity, and grit he displayed off the field in his daily life and personal relationships, and especially the very personal relationship he had with his treasured golf game. It is said that golf was Jerry's first love, and something that he did every day - that is, when not greeting customers at The South with a cold Coors Light and a warm smile.
We all knew Jerry as our friend and cherished his intelligent and witty personality. He was strong and tough. Yet he was also one of the sweetest, most genuine, generous and outgoing men any of us may ever have the privilege of knowing. Jerry adored all of his friends and he was always excited to share a smile or beer, steal a kiss, or offer that unforgettable solid hand shake.
An immensely devoted husband, father, grandfather, uncle, brother, friend, golfer, entrepreneur, teammate, mentor, and drinking buddy - Jerry Sturm was a man larger than life, equally in stature and spirit. We will miss you dearly, Jer Bear.
Please join the family at "The Final Tee Time", a celebration of Jerry's life at the Columbine Country Club on Monday, June 22nd. Tee time memorial begins at 10:09 a.m., and the family will be welcoming guests afterwards in an open house format until 1:00 p.m. Naturally, Jer's final tee time will be held outside - golf attire recommended, blankets welcome, masks required, and social distancing guidelines followed please. Columbine Country Club, 17 Fairway Lane, Columbine Valley, CO 80123. Memorial contributions to the Alzheimer's Association are welcome in lieu of flowers. https://alz.org
Published in Denver Post on Jun. 20, 2020.