Jerry Wade Nigh
1945 - 2020
Nigh, Jerry Wade
07/11/1945 - 6/30/2020

Jerry Wade Nigh of Castle Rock Colorado passed away June 30th 2020 at the age of 75. He was born in Indianapolis, IN on July 11th 1945 to Ary Wade and Mildred Leanor Nigh. Jerry graduated from Southport High School. He attended the University of Indiana where he played both basketball and baseball, was a member of the Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity and received his business degree. He then earned his MBA from the University of Arizona.
He was married to the love of his life, Rosemary Blackburn on June 9th 1967. They started their family in California with Kim, Whitney and Andrea. Jerry had a successful career in medical sales and marketing that took him all over the world. He worked for; Pharmaseal, Shiley, Oximetrix, Collagen, Hemotech, Meritech and taught marketing in the MBA program at the University of Denver. He was a visionary and leader in his field.
He enjoyed playing golf with his wife at the Country Club of Castle Pines and Fox Acres Country Club, was an avid handball player and loved watching college athletics (especially the Indiana Hoosiers, the Arizona Wildcats and the Missouri Tigers). He loved traveling with his family and fly fishing in the mountains. Additionally, he never met a pepper he didn't want to eat.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Rosemary. Children: Kimberly Davis (Craig), Whitney Cain (Scott) and Andrea Musfeldt (Chris). Grandchildren: Owen and Wade Davis, Mckinley, Addie, and Henry Cain, Tennison, Rylin and Whitley Musfeldt. Siblings: Sharon Paswater and Debbie Getz.

In Jerry's words - "I was lucky to be spoiled by so many good things in life. It is the joy of the journey."




Published in Denver Post from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
