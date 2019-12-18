|
|
Janeczko, Jesse
03/02/1975 - 12/13/2019
Jesse Cameron
Janeczko, 44, died unexpectedly at home in Scottsdale, Arizona on December 13, 2019 of complications from his ongoing struggle with epilepsy. He spent his last day doing what he loved-enjoying the company of dear friends.
A celebration and remembrance of Jesse's life will be held in the Columbine Ballroom of the Hotel Boulderado from 3pm to 5pm, (Pine Street between Broadway and 13th Street) on Saturday Dec. 21st and also in Scottsdale, Arizona at a time and place to be determined.
Published in Denver Post from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019