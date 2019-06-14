|
|
In Loving Memory of
Jessica Suzanne Taylor
June 15, 1989 - Dec. 9, 2017
We miss your smile, kindness, love and joy. You would have turned 30 this weekend. It is so painful every day without our "Joyful Jess". You never missed a rainbow because you were always looking up. You were our angel here on earth and now our angel in heaven. Your hugs were magical. The world is less sparkly without you in it. We walk in grief, but live in your joy.
Always and forever, Jessica, you are loved.
Mommy, Daddy, Lindsay and Jack
Published in Denver Post from June 14 to June 16, 2019