Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Jewel's life story with friends and family

Share Jewel's life story with friends and family

RISSLER, JEWEL M.

10/29/1929 - 4/28/2020



90, of Aurora. Wife of the late Rolla Rissler. Survived by three daughters, Roslyn, Robin and Rockelle and one cranky Corgi.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store