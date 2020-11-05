Davis, Jim
James "Jim" H. Davis, 60, passed away on October 30, 2020 suddenly of a heart attack while walking his beloved rescue dog, Sam.
Jim was born August 16, 1960 in Detroit, MI, and he stayed in and around the city all through high school. He considered surviving Detroit to be one of his great accomplishments. After graduating from Michigan State University, he embarked on a 30+ year career of law enforcement and public service starting with the FBI, where he'd retire as the Special Agent in Charge of the Denver Division. He would then go on to be the Executive Director of Public Safety for the State of Colorado. After leaving the Hickenlooper Administration, he joined ANDE, a company dedicated to making the world a better place through the use of Rapid DNA.
Jim is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Jen; parents, Jim and Kathy; children, Brandie (Michael), James (Petra), and Sean; sister, Sue (Kevin); in-laws, Butch, Sue, Meghan (Kent), and Claire (Serge); and nieces and nephews, Victoria, Craig, Sasha, Jacob, Jackson, and Theo.
He was an extraordinary husband, a thoughtful son, a caring father, a gifted storyteller, a dedicated public servant, and someone you always wanted in your corner. He was, is, and will always be larger than life, and he will be deeply and greatly missed.
Celebration of Life will be held Friday, November 6, 2020, 1pm MT at Empower Field at Mile High, 1701 Bryant St., Denver, Gate 10, Parking Lot C. To attend in person, please register at: www.tinyurl.com/JimDavisMemorial
A livestream of the service will also be available at: www.mizelinstitute.org/DavisTribute
Memorial donations in Jim's honor may be made to the Denver Dumb Friends League, www.ddfl.org
, or The Church at Hidden Lake, 4411 W. 64th Ave., Arvada, CO 80003.
Share memories at www.HoranCares.com
