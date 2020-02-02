|
McBride, Jim
05/28/38 - 1/27/2020
Jim McBride, 81, of Arvada, Colorado passed away on Monday, January 27th. Jim was a fighter pilot in the United States Marine Corps, where he flew the F-4D Skyray and the F-4 Phantom. He also flew the F-101 Voodoo as an exchange pilot with the United States Air Force, and was a veteran of more than 100 missions in Vietnam. After leaving the Marine Corps he served for 33 years as a commercial airline pilot with both Continental and United Airlines. He then served as a pilot flying the Colorado Rockies baseball team for 13 years. In addition to flying, Jim's other passion was running. He was a lifelong runner and ran competitively until his passing. Jim was also a wonderful and beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather. He will be remembered for his service to country, love, passion, sharp wit, boundless energy and enthusiasm for his family and friends. Jim was born and raised in Indianapolis and attended Broad Ripple High School. Jim is survived by his wife Christina, Son Sean, Daughters Erin Conrad and Tracy Lane, 7 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his first wife Sally, and grandson Maclin McBride. Funeral services will take place on Friday, February 7th at 10:30 a.m. at Green Mountain Presbyterian Church, 12900 W. Alameda Pkwy, Lakewood, CO 80228. Memorial service will follow at Fort Logan National Cemetery at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Community Table Food Bank, cotable.org.
Published in Denver Post on Feb. 2, 2020