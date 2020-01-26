Home

Memorial service
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
3:00 PM
Residences at ESC
333 S. Eaton St
Lakewood, CO
Rev. Jimmy Duane Elland


1942 - 2020
Rev. Jimmy Duane Elland Obituary
Elland, Rev. Jimmy Duane
(Jim)
07/11/1942 - 01/07/2020
American Baptist Minister

Born in Kansas, Jim spent most of his life in Colorado. He was Pastor of West Alameda Community Baptist Church, at Eaton Senior Communities (ESC), in Lakewood, CO, for 33 years. He was also Dir. of Mission and Ministry at ESC, where 250 low-to-middle-income seniors made their home. He leaves his wife of 42 years, 2 daughters, and 2 granddaughters. A memorial will be at 3:00 pm, on Feb. 2, 2020, at the Residences at ESC, 333 S. Eaton St., Lakewood, CO.
Published in Denver Post on Jan. 26, 2020
