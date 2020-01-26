|
Elland, Rev. Jimmy Duane
(Jim)
07/11/1942 - 01/07/2020
American Baptist Minister
Born in Kansas, Jim spent most of his life in Colorado. He was Pastor of West Alameda Community Baptist Church, at Eaton Senior Communities (ESC), in Lakewood, CO, for 33 years. He was also Dir. of Mission and Ministry at ESC, where 250 low-to-middle-income seniors made their home. He leaves his wife of 42 years, 2 daughters, and 2 granddaughters. A memorial will be at 3:00 pm, on Feb. 2, 2020, at the Residences at ESC, 333 S. Eaton St., Lakewood, CO.
Published in Denver Post on Jan. 26, 2020