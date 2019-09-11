|
Dobson, Jo Ann
12/02/1926 - 09/05/2019
Born to Mary & Anton Pauley Sioux Falls, SD. Preceded in death by her husband John F. (Jack) Dobson and 5 of her 7 children (Pat, John, Mary, Terry & Mark) as well as her brother Bob (Betty) Pauley. Survived by 2 children: MIke (Maureen) Dobson & Kathy (Tom) Gerstenberger; grandchildren Kelly (Luke) Roney, Jessica (Larry) Pharris, Patrick Dobson, Sean Dobson, Eric Gerstenberger, Andrea Gerstenberger-Moultry (Irvin); great grandchildren Brodie Gerstenberger, Richard, Charlie & William Roney, Chlell and Savannah Pharris. Jo Ann retired from US Bank at the age of 90. Because of her personal connection to people, she was loved by many and will be fondly remembered by all those who knew her. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to The Denver Hospice. Private services will be held.
Published in Denver Post from Sept. 11 to Sept. 22, 2019