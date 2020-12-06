Griffis, Jo Ann
August 4, 1936 - November 21, 2020
Our beautiful mom, grandmother, and great-grandmother Jo Ann Griffis was reunited with her beloved Jerry on November 21, 2020 at age 84. Jo Ann was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Robert Rosanbalm and Dennis Sweat, and the love of her life, husband Jerry. Jo Ann leaves her loving embrace around her sister Linda (Neal) Leiker of Hays, Kansas, her children Bob (Vickie) Griffis of Los Alamos, New Mexico and Gayle Grandt of Broomfield, Colorado, her grandchildren Jason, Jeremy (Mariah), Justin (Jennifer), John (Alycia), Rob and Shelby, her great grandchildren Alex, Madison, Tyler, Adriana, Dakota, McKenna, Kaitlyn and Caleb, as well as many loved nieces, nephews and friends. Jo Ann had a long and distinguished career working for the Federal government in the Dept. of Health and Human Services. She was a lifelong, die-hard, Broncos and Rockies fan who loved traveling, golf, bowling, and whatever activity her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were involved in at any given time. She was so proud of her family and was always there to cheer them on. Though Jo Ann struggled with a lengthy battle of Alzheimer's disease that eventually stole her mobility and desired quality of life in recent years, she never lost her amazing sense of humor and love for those around her. She will be missed by her family, friends and caregivers, but the lessons she instilled in all of us will not be forgotten. The family would like to thank the staff and caregivers at Balfour Senior Living in Louisville, Colorado, and Tru Hospice for their outstanding and loving care, as well as to Chris Greene and his Touching Hearts staff in previous years. The family has entrusted Jo Ann's final care to Horan & McConaty of Arvada with interment at Fort Logan National Cemetery with her beloved Jerry. Due to the restrictions of current conditions, the family is postponing a memorial and celebration of life to a later date when Jo Ann's family and many friends can safely come together and share their many stories, memories, and escapades with Jo Ann. Until then, the family invites those who wish to share memories and thoughts to do so on Jo Ann's tribute wall at the Horan & McConaty website: https://www.horancares.com/obituary/JoAnn-Griffis
. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Association
or a charity of your choice
are appreciated.