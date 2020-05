Dohe, Jo Ann K.Jo Ann Dohe, 88, died peacefully April 29, 2020. She was born July 30, 1931 in Stockdale, TX to the late Reginald and Maggie (Musik) Poorman. She was a graduate of Texas A & I and worked as a dietician in Denver. She later earned master's degrees in both education & library science, and was a teacher and librarian for DPS. She had an infectious laugh and enjoyed playing bridge, genealogy research, hiking and skiing. She was active in politics and was a Daughter of the American Revolution.Jo Ann is survived by three daughters: Allison James, Emily Folz, MD (husband Rod Folz, MD), and Carrie Dohe, PhD; five grandchildren, Nicole, Coda, Rodney, Caroline and Ryan; her half-sister, Colleen Hardesty. Her son William Dohe, sister Sue Lourcey and half-brother Anthony James Kidwell died earlier.Online condolences may be offered at www.AshtonFuneralHome.com