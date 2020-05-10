Jo Ann K. Dohe
Dohe, Jo Ann K.

Jo Ann Dohe, 88, died peacefully April 29, 2020. She was born July 30, 1931 in Stockdale, TX to the late Reginald and Maggie (Musik) Poorman. She was a graduate of Texas A & I and worked as a dietician in Denver. She later earned master's degrees in both education & library science, and was a teacher and librarian for DPS. She had an infectious laugh and enjoyed playing bridge, genealogy research, hiking and skiing. She was active in politics and was a Daughter of the American Revolution.
Jo Ann is survived by three daughters: Allison James, Emily Folz, MD (husband Rod Folz, MD), and Carrie Dohe, PhD; five grandchildren, Nicole, Coda, Rodney, Caroline and Ryan; her half-sister, Colleen Hardesty. Her son William Dohe, sister Sue Lourcey and half-brother Anthony James Kidwell died earlier.
Online condolences may be offered at www.AshtonFuneralHome.com.


Published in Denver Post on May 10, 2020.
