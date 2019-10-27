|
Middaugh, Jo Ann
April 6, 1930 - October 19, 2019
Jo Ann Middaugh died October 19, 2019 at the age of 89. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Mary Wagner; her grandson, Michael Wagner, his wife Brittany and their daughter Ashley.
She was preceded in death by her dearly loved husband Bud Middaugh and her daughter Sheree Lynn Becker.
Jo Ann was born in Joliet, Illinois to George and Agnes Davis, one of five children, two of which survive and many nieces and nephews.
She enjoyed many years of tennis, golf and bridge with all her wonderful friends and will miss them all, along with all the good neighbors.
A celebration of Jo Ann's life will take place at a later date. In the meantime, please raise a glass and drink to a wonderful life as she starts her journey to find Bud.
Published in Denver Post on Oct. 27, 2019